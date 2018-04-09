Davenport teacher sentenced to 15 years on child pornography charges

UPDATE: 04/09/18 Michael Loren Ross has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and an additional 10 years of a supervised release on the charge or receiving and distributing child pornography. The charge of possession of child pornography was dismissed.

A Davenport elementary school teacher is on administrative leave after admitting to police that he received and distributed child pornography. That's according to a federal complaint unsealed Monday, June 26.

An affidavit shows Michael Loren Ross, 43, used a Dropbox account to collect and distribute graphic sexual videos involving minors.

Dawn Saul with the Davenport Community School District confirms Ross is now on administrative leave. He's a 5th-grade teacher at Wilson Elementary School. Prior to that, Ross taught at Buchanan Elementary.

The affidavit in support of the criminal complaint shows that a special agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation received a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on March 27, 2017. According to the complaint, a "Mike Ross" with a Hotmail email account uploaded child pornography to his Dropbox account in February. It was a video.

Court documents show the same Dropbox account was opened by Ross in July of 2013. Investigators allege that the account had numerous pornography files showing underage girls performing sex acts.

The affidavit shows officers with the Davenport Police Department carried out a search warrant at Ross's and his home on Tuesday, June 20. They took his cell phone, laptop, camera, a camcorder and a thumb drive.

According to court records, there was a warrant for Ross's arrest on Friday, June 23 and was taken into custody Monday, June 26.

According to court documents filed Monday, Ross will be back in court Thursday, June 27 for a preliminary hearing.