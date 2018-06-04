Meth, ecstasy, pot, crack found in Davenport traffic stop

A defective tail light led to a string of drugs and weapons charges early Sunday morning in Davenport.

Police say they spotted Deshawn T. Mitchell, 25, of Elgin, Illinois driving a 2015 gray Chrysler 200 with a defective backup light on Sunday at 1:58 a.m.

After seeing him run a red light and fail to yield, an officer pulled Mitchell over in the 700 block of West Locust Street.

“The odor of burnt marijuana was smelled emanating from inside the vehicle,” reads a police affidavit, which reads that Mitchell “admitted to the officer that he had a marijuana blunt in center console.”

Police say a search of Mitchell’s vehicle turned up 8.15 grams of crack cocaine, 6.40 grams of marijuana, 22.35 grams of crystal meth and 14 ecstasy pills totaling 7.45 grams.

The officer also said Mitchell was in possession of a 9mm handgun and ammunition.

He is now facing a slew of charges including illegal drug possession, possession of dangerous weapons and motor vehicle operation violations.