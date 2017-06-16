Davenport unveils driver's license kiosk

The City of Davenport announced Thursday that they've officially opened their new driver's license kiosk at the Davenport Public Library.

The self-service kiosk is aimed at making the process of getting or renewing a driver's license a little more convenient.

The official Iowa DOT Driver’s License and ID Service Kiosk is open during the library's hours of operation. You can find it on the second floor of the Davenport Main Library at 321 Main Street.

For more information call the Library at (563) 326-7832.