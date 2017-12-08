Davenport unveils renderings of new riverfront

Concepts for a new Davenport riverfront were approved in 2014. Now nearly four years later designs are reviled and construction is about to get underway.

“I think people have been really waiting for something spectacular,” said Davenport Alderman Kyle Gripp.

This week city council saw the first renderings of projects they hope to be completed over the next five years.

“Incrementally you’re going to see this piece of riverfront turn into one of the primer pieces of riverfront in the entire country,” Gripp said.

The first phase of the project, the Flex Space, is expected to be underway this spring. It will be located north of the railroad tracks and east of the sky bridge.

“That’s for food trucks,” he said. “It could be for art festivals, concerts or when it’s Bix weekend and you really need the parking it could be just a parking lot.”

Next up will be an Urban Lounge.

“Which is kind of like an adult playground,” Gripp said.

Designs show a potential for that space to include swings, seesaws and yard games. It will be west of the Flex Space.

Other plans on the south side of the train tracks include a vertical park for kids and a plaza at the end of the sky bridge.

“With some really passive space it can be passive where folks can sit there they can have lunch and they can enjoy the view on the riverfront, but on the weekends you could have concerts there, you could have different parties,” Gripp said of the Brady Plaza.

The concepts are already approved and around one to two million dollars is set aside for the next five years. Now developers will need to bid on some of the projects.

“What you’ll start to see now is some more formal plans,” Gripp said.

When it is all said and done, the alderman-at-large says Davenport’s riverfront will be a great combination of passive and active space.

“So you’re going to be able to fish by the lock and dams, you’re going to be able to watch the eagles, but you’re also going to be able to play at the Urban Lounge,” he said.

And Gripp believes it will attract more businesses to Davenport's downtown.

“Businesses that are looking to relocate are looking for cities that are invested in being a cool place to live,” he said.

The plans do leave potential space for a commercial building at the foot of the sky bridge. But Alderman Gripp says city council will be very particular about developer plans, specially looking for designs that fit with an open riverfront.

A pier is also set to be built, but this will be a longer-term project. It is the most expensive piece and the city is looking to get some state funding help to complete it.

