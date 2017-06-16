Davenport waives yard waste sticker requirement following storm

Davenport is waiving the yard waste sticker requirement for garbage pickup in an effort to help residents with the storm clean up effort.

The sticker requirement is being waived for all yard wastes for the collection week of June 19-23. All yard waste set out to be picked up must still be in a Kraft-ply bag.

Tree branches and limbs can be placed curbside for pickup, bu they must be bundled together with twine or another compostable material. The bundles must be five feet or less in length and weigh no more than 50 pounds.

Branches greater than six inches in diameter, limbs longer than five feet, and stumps can be disposed at the Davenport Compost Facility at 5707 Railroad Ave.

For more information, visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com.