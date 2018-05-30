Davenport warns homeowners to cut wild lawns

Grass is growing fast with the recent combination of rain and heat in the Quad Cities.

The City of Davenport is keeping an eye on lawns that get out of control and issuing warnings to offenders.

Grass or weeds that grow taller than 9 inches are in violation of city ordinance, unless the growth is classified as native plantings.

Property owners violating the limit will be subject to having the city mow their grass for them – at a hefty cost.

The city will bill homeowners a minimum of $150 for mowing even the smallest of lawns, and the cost could go higher depending on the total acreage involved.

A city official observed a small home in northwest Davenport on Tuesday with grass appearing to be nearly 18 inches high.

She indicated the property owner will receive a notice to give them a chance to remedy the violation, but such notices may not always occur.

“The city is not required to notify the property owner before mowing is conducted per City Ordinance 8.14,” reads the City of Davenport website.

Residents can report tall grass or weeds by calling (563) 326-7923.