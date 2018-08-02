Davenport woman accused of driving car into crowd

A Davenport woman is accused of twice driving a car into a crowd of people after a dispute.

Esther Arriaga, 42, is now charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and driving on a suspended license.

Police were called Tuesday evening to the 1300 block of Gaines Street, where police say Arriaga was in an argument.

Arriaga then got into a car, police say, “and initially went after an individual she was in the dispute with.”

According to a filed complaint, around 15 people gathered to try to stop Arriaga, at which point she twice drove the car into the crowd “with the intent to injure or provoke fear into the victims.”

Police say only minor injuries such as scrapes were reported as those in the crowd moved out of the way of the car.