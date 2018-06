A Davenport woman is in custody after police say she sexually abused a minor.

Police say On December 17, 2016, 27-year-old Tara Lane sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl at a Davenport residence. Police say she fondled the victim's genitalia, Lane denied the allegations.

On April 18, 2018, the results came back from the DCI lab and confirmed Lane's DNA was found on the victim.

Lane is being charged with 3rd-degree Sex Abuse, a felony. Lane is being held on $10,000 bond.