July 26 is a special day for one Davenport woman and her family. Every year, on that day, Jinger Robinson celebrates ‘Baby Joey's’ birthday.

A baby John Doe is cared for at St. Luke's Hospital, now Genesis East, in July of 1988.

That baby would now be 29.

Today, ‘Joey’ is a young man that Robinson technically hasn't seen since 1988.

"I was pregnant with my first born," said Robinson, 54, who managed a store at the mall at the time. "I went out to my car following a 12-hour shift to find a beautiful newborn baby boy laying in the driver's seat, wrapped in a tea towel."

Robinson said the summer of '88 was a hot one, especially for a pregnant woman.

"I could not deal with the heat that would come rolling out of my car at the end of a long day in the sun. I began leaving my windows down." Robinson believes that's why someone chose to leave ‘Baby Joey’ in her car.

She said her family always takes time on July 26 to celebrate Joey's life. After all, he's only a few months older than the daughter she gave birth to soon after finding the infant in her car.

"We often wonder if she actually runs into Joey, probably renamed, and doesn't even know it."

Where 'Baby Joey' is now is a mystery. But Robinson feels fortunate she was there on that hot July day to find him.

"Thank goodness my car was a better option than a dumpster or the river," Robinson said.

