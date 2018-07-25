Davenport woman charged after police say she intentionally threw concrete at car

A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she threw a piece of concrete at a car window causing it to shatter.

27-year-old Sarah Robertson was arrested on Friday, July 20 for an incident that occurred earlier in the month.

Police say they were called to Spartan's Pub just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18 for a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers say Robertson intentionally threw a piece of concrete at a car that shattered the passenger side window. The car's window frame and side door were also damaged by the piece of concrete. The car sustained approximately $1,500 in damages.

Police say Robertson was identified by a witness.

Robertson is charged with 2nd-degree Criminal Mischief, a felony.