Davenport woman charged with leaving her newborn in trash to enter plea

A Davenport woman charged with attempted murder and child endangerment after her newborn was found in a trash can will enter a plea next month.

Ashley Hautzenrader, 24, will appear in court in Johnson County for a plea hearing on August 11, according to online records.

Police say Hautzenrader on May 8, 2016, entered a bathroom alone at UI Hospitals and Clinics on Hawkins Drive in Iowa City.

She delivered a baby in the toilet and tried to flush it before leaving it in a trash can.

Police say Hautzenrader said she did this because the baby was not crying and she thought it was dead.

Hospital employees later found the baby alive.

Online court records do not provide details of the plea Hautzenrader will enter on August 11.

Iowa has a safe haven law which allows parents to hand over custody of babies up to 14 days old without fear of prosecution.