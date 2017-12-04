Davenport woman says her items were damaged in a fire at Northwest Storage

The fire brought sad memories for Davenport resident Sherry Sperry, who lost her belongings in a fire at Northwest storage back in October 2017.

The items in her storage unit belong to her and her daughter Alicia Sperry. Sherry Sperry said losing her personal items made her realize what steps to take if she decides to store items in a storage unit again.

“It was sad ... It was really sad,” said Sperry.

Sperry said it was a day full of emotions when she received a phone call from her storage unit on fire.

“They possibly thought it was my unit that started it but it was unfounded. I was like oh wow when they said it was my unit and I was like what was in it there? It was nothing in it that storage unit that could start on fire,” said Sperry.

Sperry said she lost years’ worth of memories. Sperry said the storage unit had antiques from her mother; antique dishes and furniture that burned in the flames.

However, she said she wish she did more to protect her precious property.

“A mistake I made is that I didn't get renters insurance,” said Sperry.

According to Sperry, the insurance would have covered her loss but not the items she can never replace.

“I don't have nothing because most of it all burnt so I have a few totes at home that I saved and it’s better to have the stuff you saved in it then to have the money from the insurance,” said Sperry.

Fire officials still have not determined the cause of the fire at Northwest storage in October 2017. The fire in October caused $85,000 in damage to property.

Fire officials said the fire is still under investigation that happened on December 4, 2017, no estimates are on the property damage.

