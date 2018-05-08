Davenport woman sentenced to prison for firearm offense

Breanna Nicole Thompson, of Davenport, was sentenced to 37 months in prison for a firearm charge on Tuesday. Thompson was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after her term, and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund. Thompson agreed to forfeit the firearm.

Thompson fled from police during a late September incident. The chase happened after she was shooting a gun recklessly while riding in a friends car. The gun was left behind when Thompson and her friends ran from the police.

Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is a program that was part of this case, trying to bring together all levels of law enforcement to reduce crime for safer neighborhoods.