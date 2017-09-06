Davenport woman wins lottery after trip to the hospital

A trip to the emergency room Sunday with her son ended with a $100,000 lottery win for a Davenport woman.

Amy Conrad claimed the fifth of eight top prizes of $100,000 available in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash In” scratch game.

Conrad, 31, said one of her sons accidently kicked sand into her other son’s eyes and they needed to get him checked out at the hospital. Everything ended up being OK, and on the way home, they stopped at Casey’s, 3700 W. Locust St. in Davenport.

“To make up for all the pain he had to go through, we stopped at Casey’s,” Conrad told lottery employees Tuesday as she claimed her prize at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids. “For some reason I just decided, ‘Hey, you’re lucky today. You’re not going blind. Pick a number between one and 16.’”

The numbers corresponded to the 16 different scratch games that Casey’s had for sale.

“He picked a number, they didn’t have it,” she said. “He picked another number and that was the ticket I bought and that we won on.”

Conrad said she didn’t believe that she’d won $100,000 right away, so she had several family members look over her work. When they confirmed it, she then called her husband, who is in China right now, and shared her good news with him.

Conrad said she plans to use a portion of her winnings to pay bills and save some for a future family vacation.