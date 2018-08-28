Davenport woman’s stolen car found resold in Missouri

A stranger slipped inside Jayne Phelps’ Davenport home sometime after she went to bed on the evening of August 10.

While she slept, a thief grabbed her purse containing her billfold and phone, as well as her car keys in a dish by the door.

The intruder exited down to the garage where Phelps kept her 2013 Toyota Prius, got inside the vehicle and drove away.

“The word ‘violated’ is overused, but it was that kind of feeling,” Phelps tells KWQC. “I was very angry.”

The Quad Cities Area, including Davenport, has experienced a well-documented string of car thefts in recent years.

Police have attributed many of the cases to juvenile delinquents stealing for the thrill, targeting cars left unlocked then dumping them nearby when the joyrides are over.

Phelps’ case does not appear to fit that mold.

On August 17, a week after the theft, she got a call from a police officer in Columbia, Missouri saying her Prius had been found there.

The officer explained it was occupied at the time by two people who had just purchased it.

“The couple said they didn't know it was stolen,” Phelps told KWQC. “They got it from someone they met at a motel.”

Columbia Police had stopped the car not because they believed it was stolen but because it happened to have an expired license plate.

Phelps’ insurance company arranged to ship her vehicle 260 miles back to her in Davenport.

Upon inspecting it, she discovered an array of someone’s personal belongings, including a set of golf clubs, a desktop computer, nail polish, an Illinois license plate – and a key chain-sized blue flashlight.

Inside the flashlight were two small, clear bags of what appeared to be an illegal drug, described in a Davenport Police report only as “an unknown white substance.”

Phelps reported her recovered car and its disturbing contents to Davenport Police, then with the help of a local auto dealership inspected it bumper to bumper to make sure it contained no other surprises.

As she waits to see if the thief will be caught, she is happy simply to have her car back.

“The body didn't have dents, and it appears to be in good driving condition,” Phelps said.

“This has all been an ordeal, but it could have been so much worse."