Davenport work release inmate James Shell Sr. dies

A Davenport work release inmate's death is not being considered suspicious. Officials say 63-year-old James Olyn Shell Sr. was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20 where he was found to have suffered a medical emergency.

Officials say his death is not being considered suspicious at this time.

Shell Sr. was released to the work release program on Oct. 20, 2017. He was serving multiple sentences for the crime of habitual offender and his incarceration began on Nov. 8, 2016.