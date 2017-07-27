Davenport youth learn more about their local police department

Nearly 100 kids from around Davenport filled the bleachers at Beyond the Baseline Thursday, July 27, to hear from police and ask them questions.

A coach for one of the organization’s youth teams says she required each of her players to be there for the discussion.

“I love all my boys I treat them as my own and I don’t want anything to happen to them, so I want to do what I can do to help them be successful,” said Teri Graves, coach for the Court Kingz.

Graves says her life was not always on a positive path.

“In my younger days I did a lot of things that I’m not really proud of,” Graves said.

But she’s been lucky.

“I was blessed to make it through and I work at John Deere right now. “

Now she’s looking to be the difference for the nine 8th grade boys she coaches.

“I just think that knowledge is power and the more you know the more you grow,” she said of encouraging her players to attend.

Davenport Police and other community organizations were on hand to answer any question the kids might have.

13-year-old Antonio Hinton says hearing police talk about their experiences gave him a new perspective.

“When I was a kid growing up I used to see people getting arrested and them abusing people, I’d get it from the internet,” Hinton said.

Before he didn't see police officers as his friend, but after the meeting, he says he feels a little differently.

“They changed my perspective on them like I used to think that they did the stuff that they do on purpose,” he said.

Kaden Johnson says he was also wary of police.

“I didn't know much about them so I wasn't as comfortable,” Johnson said.

But now the 13-year-old hopes to be in more situations like the ones Thursday night where police spent time interacting with the kids and playing basketball.

“Some people say there are bad cops which I think there are but most of them are actually here to help us,” Johnson said.

Graves says she hopes to continue to make a difference in her boy’s lives by bringing them to events like this.

“In order to be successful they have to stay focused and be a part of something positive and this right here is something positive,” she said.

