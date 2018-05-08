Davenport youth outreach center to take more kids this summer

South of Locust Street on the corner of Ripley and 15th Streets sits a brick house. For 25 years its staff has worked to guide Davenport youth in a positive direction. This summer, the organization is hoping to expand its reach.

“We have two sites,” explained Director of Hope at the BRICK House Joyce Klopp. “We have our primary site of Hope at the Brick House…but we also use First Christian Church and we split our kids by ages.”

Klopp says this will help the organization serve around 60 kids this summer, twice as much as previous years.

“Our goal is to provide opportunities for the kids in the summer so they're off the street, so they have not just play things to do but educational things,” Klopp said. “So the goal is to get more kids involved so they have the opportunity to build relationships with other kids.”

Over the past year, the City of Davenport has been working to fight a juvenile crime epidemic. And Klopp admits good role models for these kids can be hard to come by.

“Our kids are surrounded by kids making wrong choices,” she said.

But when they spend time at Hope at the BRICK House Kindergarten to 6th-grade students have a chance to interact with other kids their age, high school and college volunteers and Davenport Police officers.

“It’s nice for some of these kids to see [police] in a positive light,” Klopp said.

The summer program runs from June 11 to Aug. 2 and is open to Kindergarten - 6th-grade students.

Youth who attend are served breakfast and lunch, take field trips and keep up with their math and reading skills.

“It'll have you ready for what you're going to do the next year,” said Davenport 4th grader Jazir McDuffy.

He says he has been coming to Hope at the BRICK House for a couple of years both after school and during the summer.

“I get a privilege to come here and have fun with my friends and like learn about god and stuff,” McDuffy said.

The 4th grader added it also keeps him out of trouble.

“And keep me like out of the streets like some kids, or like on the streets doing bad stuff, but I have the privilege to come here and do this,” McDuffy said.

Klopp said she works to keep students like McDuffy involved in the organization even after they age out of the youth programs.

“We want to keep them here and find ways that they can be leaders and be examples, and so that's what we talk to the kids about even now as they're in 4th or 5th grad that there's always somebody watching them,” Klopp said.

Klopp said during their high school years many kids who were part of the after school and summer programs come back to volunteer.

The cost of the summer program is $25.00. Klopp says there are scholarships available for some who might not be able to afford the cost.

Click here to find out more about the summer program and to learn how to sign up.

