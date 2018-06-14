David Nelson to join KWQC-TV6 Evening News Team.

KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, David Nelson, is joining the TV6 Evening News Team! Nelson has been tapped to succeed long-time anchor Gary Metivier, who announced this week he is leaving local television news to pursue other personal passions.

“I’ve loved anchoring KWQC’s morning news for the past nine years and am grateful to all the viewers who start each day with us,” Nelson says. “Now, it is a tremendous honor to be chosen to replace Gary as evening anchor.”

KWQC News Director, Stephanie Hedrick, says making the decision to promote Nelson was an easy one.

“I have been continually impressed by David’s news judgement and admire his willingness and ability to engage with our viewers on-the-air and online,” says Hedrick. “He’s continually looking for ways to improve our newscasts and serve our viewers. That makes David the kind of strong partner we need in the evenings.”

Nelson will join two of the Quad Cities’ best-known anchors at the news desk, Paula Sands and Sharon DeRycke. Both quickly reached out to him to share their congratulations and welcome him to the new shift.

“David and I have anchored together in the past and have a great working relationship,” says Paula Sands, Nelson’s future co-anchor at 6pm. “I know he’ll be a positive addition to our evening newscasts.”

Sharon DeRycke, who will co-anchor the 10pm with Nelson, agrees. “I’ve always admired David’s work on the morning show,” she says. “I’m really looking forward to working with him, and I know he’ll step right in and be a great member of our night-side team.”

Before joining the team of Quad Cities Today in June of 2009, Nelson’s Journalism career took him to Virginia, Connecticut and his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

In addition to being an accomplished news anchor, Nelson is also an experienced reporter. However, his greatest honor is being called “Dad”. He and his wife welcomed a baby boy last spring.

“David’s work on Quad Cities Today has already earned the trust and respect of many of our viewers,” says Susan Ramsett, KWQC’s Vice President & General Manager. “He’s a seasoned professional who is definitely ready to take this next step in his career. I’m so glad he and his family have decided to call the Quad Cities home. ”

“I look forward to building upon the excellent reputation so many before me have helped establish at TV6,” says Nelson. “I am excited and energized by the challenge of serving our evening viewers and carrying on KWQC’s tradition of excellence.”

Nelson will begin co-anchoring KWQC TV-6 News at 6 & 10 on Tuesday, June 26th.