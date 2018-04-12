Day 4: Search for missing teen now focused on water, volunteer effort ends

It’s been four days and law enforcement has once again come up empty handed in their search for a La Porte City teen, Jake Wilson.

And now, those hundreds of volunteers are being asked to stay away and leave the searching to professionals. Dive and rescue teams will be working around and in Wolf Creek on Thursday. And authorities say the volunteers may get in the way.

The 16-year-old is on the autism spectrum and first went missing ‪on Saturday night‬ in La Porte City. His family said he was walking to nearby Wolf Creek.

Local police, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, even federal authorities, have been looking into the disappearance. About 30 investigators were on hand, Wednesday, following up on about 140 leads.

Volunteers, reaching the level of hundreds daily, have been helping with the effort, scouring the largely rural area in hopes of finding the key piece of evidence that will lead them to Wilson.

The group has checked and rechecked land and water for any sign of the teen. Their search grid is an imperfect circle with an up to 10-mile radius from the town.

“We did find a shoe yesterday, but he was wearing boots,” said Mason Scott, one of the about 300 volunteers to show up, Wednesday. “That doesn’t really help. Other than that, my group hasn’t found much.”

During an evening news conference, authorities said they don’t have any plans on slowing the search, but said public volunteers were no longer needed come Thursday morning.

Investigators said going forward they will only be recruiting the help of specialists which have the training to examine specific places like waterways and other spots not easily accessible.

Despite the hard work and limited results, the morale of law enforcement and those helping them remained upbeat, Wednesday. Those filing in to eat during a midday break were focused on getting back out in the field.

“It’s pretty positive,” Daniel Zeien, a volunteer with the effort. “Everyone is just trying to get out here and look for Jake. Not too many people are down in the dumps about it. We’re just hoping for Jake to come home.”

A little ways up the road from the search headquarters at the city fire station, Tootsie’s Ice Cream had been thanking volunteers by handing out free cones.

Serving it, John Adelmund, who may have been one of the last to see Wilson before he disappeared. Adelmund had served the boy some ice cream about an hour and a half before he went missing. It’s a story Adelmund says he’s told investigators several times.

“‘Did you see anything strange,’” said Adelmund, recapping what authorities had been asking him. “‘Did he say anything?’ But, it was just the same Jake. Nothing out of the ordinary.”

The search for answers has been especially hard for Wilson’s loved ones as they endure yet another 24 hours without a significant sign of the teen. Helping them cope, Drew Collins, father of Elizabeth Collins— one of two cousins who disappeared from Evansdale in 2012. Their bodies were found months later.

“I just told them to dig deep and stay together,” said Collins. “It’s important to never give up hope until there is no hope, I think.”

PREVIOUS STORY:

Police have ended the call for volunteers in the search for missing 16 year-old Jake Wilson as the search now focuses on bodies of water.

Wilson was last seen Saturday heading for Wolf Creek near La Porte City. Hundreds of volunteers have scoured the woods and farm fields for miles around the area with no sign of Wilson.

Police now say the search is in need of specific skills to search water areas, specifically Wolf Creek and the Cedar River. Searchers have looked in those areas already but now a more focused search will begin with water rescue and search teams.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson says that is not the only focus of the search as there is still hope to find Wilson hiding in a shelter somewhere. The FBI is also involved in the search to clear any possibility someone may have taken Wilson, which investigators say there is no evidence of.

"What we really want is Jake Wilson's face, Jake Wilson's story... to be on the forefront of everyone's mind because we are all searchers, even if you don't know it," Thompson said.

Investigators say video from surrounding areas where Wilson was last seen has not captured any sign of Wilson.

Thompson says they are able to advance to focus on a water search so quickly because of all the volunteer efforts of the past four days.

Thompson also said this is a harder day for Wilson's family with the shift of focus but said there is also hope. He says being able to narrow the focus may help find answers quicker without the broad net.

UPDATE:

Police have determined Jake Wilson was not wearing his glasses when he left the house, as they have been found at his home.

At 9:30 a.m. around 250 volunteers were helping with the search on Wednesday.

An update on the search will be given during a press conference at 11:45 a.m.

Photos can be found below of Jake with and without his glasses.







PREVIOUS STORY:

Searchers are not giving up on finding a missing teen from La Porte City.

Nearly 500 volunteers came out Tuesday, April 11, to search for Jake Wilson..but there is still no sign of him.

Yesterday there were over 100 ATVs that came out to help check fields and farms for Jake Wilson.

Hundreds of volunteers also swept through the neighborhood and flagged anything that could give clues to Wilson's disappearance.

Authorities have even expanded their search radius past 9 miles.

Some volunteers feel the strain of not knowing or imaging the worst.

They say the situation is getting discouraging.

Anyone with questions or information about Jake Wilson should call (319) 342-2232 or non-emergency dispatch at (319) 291-2515.