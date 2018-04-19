Day care provider charged after 7-month-old found unresponsive

A daycare provider has been charged after a 7-month-old child at the daycare was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

49-year-old Wendy Young from Iowa City was acting as a daycare provider for children ages 7 months old to 3 years old on October 18, 2017. In Iowa, a license isn't required for in-home daycares if there are fewer than 6 children.

Court records say Young admitted to having 10 to 12 cans of beer before her initial daycare arrival.

A 7-month-old child, who was in Young's care, was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Court records say alcohol was found in Young's system more than eight hours after she started watching the children.

Young was arrested on April 18, 2018, and charged with Neglect or Abandonment of Dependent Person.