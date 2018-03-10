Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

A true sign we are quickly approaching Spring, Saturday night we set our clocks ahead one hour, for the beginning of Daylight Saving Time. While we will lose an hour of sleep overnight, the good news is that we will see more sunlight during the early evening hours.

The current sunset is now around 6pm in the evening, but after we spring forward, we will be seeing those sunsets after 7pm and later!

The increased daylight hours, also usually leads to a gradual increase in normal high temperatures, especially as we continue to climb through the month.

We also encourage folks to be sure to check those batteries in the smoke detectors, and carbon monoxide detectors.