DeChambeau makes emotional return to TPC Deere Run

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) Bryson DeChambeau said the emotions poured out as he neared TPC Deere Run, the site of his first and only PGA Tour win.
DeChambeau made his return to the host course of the annual John Deere Classic, which he won in 2017.
He will play the tournament once again this year, hoping to defend his first ever title.
By Andrew Ward |
Posted: Mon 10:45 PM, May 21, 2018
