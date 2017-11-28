DeWitt Operahouse operating since 1874 with community support

A Quad City area movie theater recently had to close its doors because of a broken furnace. Now, the DeWitt Operahouse is back in business. But that might not have happened if it weren't for a longtime tradition of community support.

On a rainy Friday night, people were filing in to catch a movie at the historic theater. On tap, the typical fare for a first-run movie, including the latest digital projection and a lobby with amenities, all remodeled just ten years ago. but there's something different about this particular cinema.

"Hi there, two? That'll be 10 dollars, please." That's right. Just five bucks a ticket.

"We call it the three Cs: clean, courteous and cheap," said manager Dianne Prichard.

So how do they do it? You have to look at both the customers and the people behind the counter for the answer.

"We see this as more of a community service than a way to make money. It's not our main income, by any means," she added.

Prichard and her husband have been running this place for 30 years. The retired school teachers call it a labor of love that began when the historic theater was on the brink of closing.

"The owner at the time was going to close and no one was interested and this was the beginning of the farm crisis and Main Street was already starting to hurt. So, a few businessmen went up and down Main Street and raised enough money to buy the building," said Prichard.

That community effort put the theater back in business. And, it's a business model that continues to work today. When you look at it, it's hard to believe this theater has been operating since 1874. But that's not to say there haven't been a few bumps along the way.

Like a furnace failure that shut it down in October. three weeks and $30,000 later, and the theater is back open. It's thanks to the non-profit board that owns the building and a grant from the Clinton County Development Association.

"We need a new furnace; it gets done. We need to remodel the opera house; it gets done; we need a new playground, done. That's just the kind of community we are," said Prichard.

Just like other entertainment venues, the DeWitt Operahouse has some competition, but it also has something other venues may not. And that's why Michelle Hoffman has been coming for years.

"It's just a family-like a community. Prices are reasonable and the best popcorn around," said Hoffmann.

Now, it's time for the next generation. The Prichards are ready to pass along day-to-day operations to their daughter, who plans to run things the same way, keeping the landmark a symbol of community pride as well as an entertainment source.