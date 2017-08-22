DeWitt Police investigate robbery call at Westbrook Park

Many DeWitt residents are shocked after learning a robbery call was made Monday night at Westbrook Park.

DeWitt Police said a 29-year-old man was walking on the trail when he was approached by another man asking for change. The suspect then attacked the man and knocked him to the ground.

"Actually very surprising because DeWitt is a wonderful, safe community," said Tammy Holmes, who lives near DeWitt.

Holmes was walking along a path in the park today with her kids when she found out about the attack.

"My daughter wanted to just go off and play by the playground and she's eleven and I'm thinking she's fine to go play by herself, but my immediate reaction is, oh no I should have kept her with me," said Holmes.

Holmes said she was thinking about taking walks at the park while her kids were at school.

"It would be a little bit dark, not real light, all by myself, so it does make me feel a little uneasy," said Holmes.

Mike Burke has been coming to this park for a long time with his dog.

"They play baseball here, soccer, there's a lot of ladies that walk their dogs. Everything, you know? And it's a varied aged group, so that's why I can't believe that it happened," said Burke.

Curtis Girod has lived in DeWitt for many years and hopes the incident was simply an isolated one.

"Yes it is surprising and it is unfortunate news and hopefully it will not be the start of anything, but merely an anomaly," said Girod.

Girod said DeWitt is a wonderful place to live.

"One event is not going to change my feelings about my community being a very safe community," said Girod.

DeWitt Police are still investigating the incident. They are looking for a 30 to 40-year-old male with brown, curly hair. He was wearing a brown shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information, call DeWitt Police or Clinton County Crime Stoppers.