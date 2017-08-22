DeWitt police search for burglary suspect on a bicycle

On Monday, August 21, 2017, just before 7:00 pm, officers from the DeWitt Police Department responded to a robbery call at Westbrook Park in DeWitt.

Officers say the victim is a 29-year-old man from DeWitt. He tells officers he was walking on a paved trail when he was approached by a man asking for money. The victim told the guy he didn't have any money and continued to walk on the trail. That's when he says the man came up behind him and hit him on the back and face, knocking him to the ground. The victim says the man then tried to get into his pockets but the victim fought him off. The man then ran into the nearby woods.

The victim called the police for help. He tells officers the suspect is a white man in his 30's to 40's with long, slightly curly brown hair. He was wearing a brown shirt and khaki pants.

DeWitt Police, along with members of the Clinton County Sheriff's Department and their K-9 unit searched the park, but could not find the man.

DeWitt Police say this man's description matches that of a suspect who visited a local business around the same time the robbery occurred. It is believed the suspect may be travelling cross country on a bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the DeWitt Police Department at 563-659-3145 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 888-883-8015.