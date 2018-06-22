DeWitt police searching for suspects after early morning burglary

Police in DeWitt responded to a burglar alarm early Friday morning at Scott Thrifty White Drug located on 6th Avenue. It happened just before 3 a.m.

Responding officers located suspects inside of the business, they then left the business and ran from the scene in a car described as an orange Honda Civic.

DeWitt police followed the car towards Davenport and eventually into Rock Island on I-280. After entering Rock Island, the car became disabled and two suspects ran from the car.

Several other agencies were involved in the pursuit. The DeWitt police recovered the car and will continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 888-883-8015 or the DeWitt Police Department at 563-659-3145.