DeWitt residents are considering new peer-run respite home

DeWitt residents had a chance to listen to presenters about a new peer-run community home.

The ideas are based on a successful respite house called Keya House in Nebraska.

Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt campus, and Life Connections Peer Recovery Services are working together to bring a peer mentoring program to help those who are still in the process of recovery from substance abuse and other mental health issues.

According to Executive director Todd Noack, he said it’s a house where people could come to feel safe and to get away for a while.

“If they need to sleep for a couple of days, that's what it is … sometimes we need that break and we don't get it,” said Noack.

The home was donated by Genesis, and spokesperson Ken Crocken said it’s been a long journey to bring peer respite care to the eastern Iowa communities.

Crocken said the peer mentoring home would eliminate an endless cycle of admission, discharge of outpatients and arrest in the community.

“It is all based on the principle of peer consoling and being able to talk to those who had shared experiences and can understand issues like no one else possibly could,” said Crocken.

According to Noack, planning and zoning were approved for the home.

It will serve the five county region in eastern Iowa and is located in a residential area near Genesis.

This would be the first respite home in Iowa.