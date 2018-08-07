DeWitt teachers honored with Excellence in Education Award

Cody Lakose, a high school Anatomy and Science educator and Dr. Valarie Betz, a Family and Consumer Science educator both from Central DeWitt High School in DeWitt, were among four educators named the ISEA 2018 Excellence in Education Award runners-up. The award is sponsored by the Iowa State Education Association (ISEA). Lakose and Betz were chosen among a top field of educators-all nominated by colleagues, students, parents and community members because of the difference they make every day in the lives of Iowa's students.

Now in its 18th year, the Excellence in Education Award honors educators around the state who make a difference in their classroom.

Lakose's dual credit Anatomy class is a college level course. He teaches the same curriculum to college students in the summers at Eastern Iowa Community College. Lakose holds morning labs and weekly study sessions to keep students enthused and prepared. He is the weight room supervisor, assistant football, basketball, and baseball coach understanding that athletic discipline is important in school as well. Both his students and athletes respect his commitment to them, so give it back in spades as they work hard to earn good grades and do well on the team.

Betz makes sure her students are well prepared and are offered the best curriculum possible, often spending hours before and after school prepping. She excels at inspiring her students to become their best both inside and outside the classroom. Instilling confidence with her own leadership and by challenging her students with tough assignments she expects them to work hard and go the extra mile. Betz takes her time with her students and offers a steady hand and cool guidance when needed the most. She is a trusted leader with students, colleagues and in her community.

