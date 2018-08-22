DeWitt woman accused of human trafficking teen

A DeWitt, Iowa woman is being held in the Clinton County Jail on a human trafficking warrant out of South Carolina.

Phylicia M. King is wanted in Myrtle Beach and now awaiting extradition.

Myrtle Beach Police say King is connected to a human trafficking case involving a 16-year-old girl.

WMBF-TV, citing arrest warrants, say King and another suspect, Mark Cortez Spicer, traveled with the teen through Iowa, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta and Myrtle Beach, exchanging money for sex acts.

Spicer was arrested by Myrtle Beach police on August 17, WMBF reports.

King was arrested Tuesday at around 4 p.m., according to DeWitt Police.