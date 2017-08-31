Deadline approaches for Adrianne Reynolds Fund grant applications

The deadline is approaching for Quad Cities organizations that work with teens and young adults, who want to apply for a grant form the Adrianne Reynolds Fund. The Moline Foundation says the fund honors the memory the East Moline teenager who was tragically murdered in January, 2005.

In November, 2004, Reynolds began attending the Black Hawk College Outreach Center to earn her GED. Donors locally and throughout the United States have contributed to the Adrianne Reynolds’s Fund which was established by her parents, Tony and Joann Reynolds who live in East Moline.

The grant submission deadline is coming up in September and the Moline Foundation is inviting grant submissions from non-profit (501-c-3) organizations in the Quad Cities region working with teens and young adults. They say consideration will be given, but not limited to the following:

• GED Coursework for teens and young adults

• Prevention or intervention of teen violence

• Counseling for troubled teens

• General help and assistance for adolescents

All materials necessary to receive funds are due in The Moline Foundation offices at 1601 River Drive, Suite 210, Moline by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2017 or must be postmarked by or on Friday, September 22, 2017. Any non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization in the region, including those who have never received Moline Foundation funding in the past, is welcome to apply.

One written copy of the grant should be submitted with the following information:

1. Contact information for the lead grant person and the organization.

2. Contact information for organization’s Board members

3. Income and expense statement and balance sheet

4. State the specific purpose use of the funds requested including a project budget.

5. A brief statement (limit 350 words) on how funds would be used to achieve organization goals pertaining to the proposed program.

Grant submissions will also become part of the general applications for the Fall 2017 Moline Foundation grant cycle.

The requested materials should be mailed according to the above deadline.

E-mails or faxes will not be accepted. If you need further information, please call Claudia Meenan at the Moline Foundation at (309) 736-3800 or visit the website at www.molinefoundation.org.

The Moline Foundation offices are located at 1601 River Drive, Suite 210, Moline, Illinois, 61265-1494.

The Moline Foundation, founded in 1953, is a community foundation which provides grants to health, human services, education, workforce development, the arts and other charitable organizations which benefit the citizens of Moline and the surrounding area, including the Quad Cities region in both Iowa and Illinois. Counties served by the Moline Foundation include Scott County in Iowa and Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Warren, Henderson, and McDonough Counties in Illinois. The Moline Foundation receives and administers charitable gifts and works with citizens to achieve their goals to improve the community.

