Deadline this week to sign up for health coverage under ACA

Open enrollment for health insurance coverage is quickly coming to a close for next year. The Illinois Department of Insurance says you have until 11 p.m. on December 15th to sign up.

In past years, you had additional time to change plans in January after receiving your first premium bill. With a shortened enrollment period, there is no longer an option to make changes, making it important to select the right plan the first time.

You can get information on individual plans and cost can be found at GetCovered.Illinois.Gov. There, you can arrange appointments with navigators and certified application counselors.

Consumers who have questions, or who are looking to sign up for a plan over the phone, may request to speak to a licensed insurance agent by calling 866-311-1119 Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.