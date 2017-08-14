Police say deadly crash outside French pizzeria was "deliberate"

Police in France are investigating a deadly crash where a car drove into a busy pizzeria.

The national police confirm a car slammed into a pizzeria Monday afternoon, killing a 13-year-old girl and injuring at least twelve other people, including the girl's younger brother, who is said to have life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place in a town about one hour from Paris.

Police say the driver was arrested on scene.

Confirmation of a motive is still to come, but the public prosecutor's office says the act was deliberate, but not related to terrorism.

They say the suspect has a history of mental illness.