Deadly shooting at Wisconsin drag racing event

Three people were shot at killed at a Wisconsin drag racing track on Sunday night.

Police and emergency crews respond to shooting at drag race track in Kenosha County.

It happened at Great Lakes Dragaway in Kenosha County around 7 p.m. Roughly 5,000 people were there for an event.

Witnesses say the victims were standing near the concessions stand when the suspect walked up and shot them at very close range. Police believe the victims are from Illinois.

"It's a difficult situation and I'd feel a lot better, if there's a way to feel better about this, if we had the suspect in custody," said Sheriff David Beth. "So, that is still a work in progress and I look forward to this person being caught."

Investigators are still searching for that suspect and trying to piece together exactly what happened.