How to handle grief during the holidays

Losing a loved one is difficult any time of the year, but experts say during the holidays it's even harder. Michael Robinson, a grief coordinator at Genesis Health Center, shares advice on how to grieve this time of year.

"In this compressed period of time you need to be very very careful to take care of yourself."

If you own a business and recently lost an employee, Robinson suggests gathering your employees to talk about the loss. Make sure employees feel comfortable talking about their feelings and have a place to do so.

"There's a hole in the heart of an office team when someone dies. They need to get together and they need to be able to talk about what their feelings were."

If you're a school or university and lost a student, Robinson says counselors should remind students their doors are always open.

"Keep your doors open, have on some quiet music, make sure that you have something for them to munch on, something that they can drink when they come into your office and just initiate a quiet conversation with that student."

Make sure students or faculty members have a counselor's phone number and be available during all times of the day, even overnight.

"Because they may not and probably won't be able to talk about it right in front of their peers, but in the middle of the night, they may need to talk to somebody and you can be that listening ear."

If you're dealing with a loss, Robinson says pay attention to your body.

"Don't be afraid to own up to your feelings and you'll be fine. Not today, not tomorrow, not next month, maybe 6 months from now it'll start to get better, maybe a year from now, you'll be working down the road and you'll be much better."

Robinson suggests having a close friend or group of friends to talk to and share your feelings. Robinson says don't over exert yourself, and make sure you take it one day at a time.

"Be ever so gentle with yourself. You've just had your heart broken and broken hearts can heal but they're never going to be as strong as they were, but if you're gentle with yourself, eventually those pieces of broken hearts will start to mend."