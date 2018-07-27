Death toll in Pennsylvania floods hits 2 after body found

Authorities have identified a second victim of this week's flooding in Pennsylvania.

100 block of Atando Ave; CFD crews evacuated 5 occupants from a business due to flooding, North Carolina, NC, Photo Date: 7/24/2018 / Photo: Charlotte Fire Dept. / (MGN)

The coroner said Friday a woman found by a civilian in Conewago Creek near Elizabethtown is 19-year-old Laura Olweiler. He says she died of accidental drowning.

Her body was recovered Thursday less than a mile downstream from where police said she was swept into the swollen creek on Monday as she tried to cross it.

An 18-year-old man also drowned, apparently when he was swept away by floodwaters in Adams County after his car became stranded. His body was found Wednesday.

Five days of downpours brought a foot or more of rain to an over 100-mile swath of Pennsylvania.