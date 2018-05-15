Debris from flooding causes concern for boaters

Debris from area flooding is causing concern for many boaters. After the Mississippi River crested last week, an excess of debris is piling up in and around the river. As the water begins to recede, large trees and branches have been seen floating through the channels. Officer Jeff Harrison with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said boaters should wait until conditions improve.

"They're chomping at the bit, it's been a never ending winter so we're really trying to get out on the water but safety is first," Harrison said. "Make sure you have your life jacket on before putting your boat in on some of these ramps, as the water starts to recede you're still going to have that debris floating down the river, so use caution."

Harrison said he believes conditions will improve by Memorial Day weekend. He's asking everyone to be careful as they put their boats in the water. As always, boaters should have life vests and a whistle on board in case of an emergency.

"You want to make sure you have the appropriate safety equipment with you when you're in the boat," Harrison said. "But also keep in mind you should have a good anchor that's going to hold your boat in these flood conditions."