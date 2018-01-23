Decorah Police rescue beaver on Upper Iowa River

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG-TV9) -- The Decorah Police Department rescued a beaver on the Upper Iowa River January 22.
The department said the beaver was pinned by ice chunks on the river. They shared the video above of the rescue on their Facebook page.
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG-TV9) -- The Decorah Police Department rescued a beaver on the Upper Iowa River January 22.
The department said the beaver was pinned by ice chunks on the river. They shared the video above of the rescue on their Facebook page.
Read the original version of this article at www.kcrg.com.