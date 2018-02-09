Deer killed by hunter in southern Iowa had fatal disease

Wildlife biologists have confirmed a deer killed by a hunter in south-central Iowa suffered from chronic wasting disease, marking the first confirmation in a wild deer hunted outside of northeast Iowa.

The disease attacks the brains of deer and elk and is always fatal. No human cases have ever been recorded.

The deer was killed Dec. 5 in Wayne County.

Iowa wildlife biologist Terry Hainfield says the confirmation of the disease was disappointing, but not surprising. He says officials are "increasing number of CWD positive deer in northeast Iowa and from our neighboring states."

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it is waiting for test results from deer recently hunted in Allamakee and Clayton counties.

The fatal disease first appeared in a wild deer herd in Iowa in 2013.

