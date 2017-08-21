Deer strike sends motorcyclist to hospital

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff says that a motorcyclist had to be airlifted to the hospital on Sunday night.

Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:54 am on August 20, 2017. When they arrived at E Stagecoach Trail, about three-quarters of a mile west of N Gabel Lane, they learned that the motorcyclist had lost control and overturned after striking a deer.

Kevin T. Smith, 52, of Saint Charles, Illinois, was taken by ambulance to the Apple River Airport and then flown to UW Madison Hospital.