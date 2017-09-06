Deere & Company to invest $305 million to obtain Blue River Technology

Deere & Company released an announcement today saying they would be obtaining Blue River Technology, based out of California.

Blue River Technology is a leader in applying machine learning to agriculture.

"We welcome the opportunity to work with a Blue River Technology team that is highly skilled and intensely dedicated to rapidly advancing the implementation of machine learning in agriculture," said John May, President, Agriculture Solutions, and Chief Information Officer at Deere. "As a leader in precision agriculture, John Deere recognizes the importance of technology to our customers. Machine learning is an important capability for Deere's future."

Deere is confident that technology similar to what Blue River Technology uses, can be used in the future on a range of products.

Blue River Technology has designed and combined computer vision and machine learning technology that enables growers to reduce the use of herbicides by spraying only where weeds are present.

"Blue River is advancing precision agriculture by moving farm management decisions from the field level to the plant level," said Jorge Heraud, co-founder and CEO of Blue River Technology. "We are using computer vision, robotics, and machine learning to help smart machines detect, identify, and make management decisions about every single plant in the field."

Stated in Deere's statement, "May said the investment in Blue River Technology is similar to Deere's acquisition of NavCom Technology in1999 that established Deere as a leader in the use of GPS technology for agriculture and accelerated machine connectivity and optimization."

Deere stated they will invest $305 million to obtain Blue River Technology.