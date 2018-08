Deere & Company has announced it's third-quarter earnings for 2018. The company says they reported a net income of $910.3 million for the third quarter. The quarter ended on July 29.

The company says for the first nine months of the year, the net income was $1.584 billion, or $4.82 per share. That is compared to $1.649 billion, or $5.11 per share, for the same period in 2017.

You can find the full report attached below.



This browser does not support PDFs. Please download the PDF to view it: Download PDF