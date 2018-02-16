Deere & Company releases first quarter earnings for 2018

John Deere has released its first-quarter earnings in 2018, including the effect of the U.S. tax reform legislation.

In the first quarter, Deere & Company reported a net loss of $535.1 million, which equates to $1.66 per share. This is compared to the first quarter in 2017, with a net income of $199 million, or $0.62 per share.

Making effects to the first-quarter results were from the enactment of the U.S. tax reform legislation that went into place on Dec. 22, 2017.

In a statement released from the company it reads: "The provisional income tax expense includes a write-down of net deferred tax assets of $715.6 million, reflecting a reduction in the U.S. corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent beginning on the enactment date, as well as the cost of a mandatory deemed repatriation of previously untaxed non-U.S. earnings of $261.6 million, partially offset by a favorable reduction in the annual effective tax rate and other adjustments of $12.1 million. Without these adjustments, first-quarter net income would have been $430.0 million, or $1.31 per share."

The worldwide net sales and revenues increased to $6.913 billion, seeing a 23% increase.

"Deere has continued to experience strong increases in demand for its products as conditions in key markets show further improvement," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Samuel R. Allen said in a release. "Sales gains for the quarter, however, were moderated by bottlenecks in the supply chain and logistical delays in shipping products to our dealers. In line with strengthening conditions, we have raised our sales and adjusted-earnings forecasts for 2018 and have confidence we will be able to fulfill the needs of our customers over the course of the year."

Net sales from equipment operations were up compared to last years sales. For the quarter, they are at $5.974 billion, up from last years $4.698 billion.