Deere releases third quarter earnings

Deere and Company reported their third quarter earnings on Friday morninig, August 18, 2017. Net income attributable to the company was $641.8 million, or $1.97 per share, for the quarter ending on July 30, 2017. That compares with $488.8 million, or $1.55 per share, for the quarter ended July 31, 2016.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2017, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $1.649 billion, or $5.11 per share, compared with $1.239 billion, or $3.91 per share, for the same period last year.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 16 percent, to $7.808 billion, for the third quarter and increased 8 percent, to $21.720 billion, for the first nine months. Net sales of the equipment operations were $6.833 billion for the third quarter and $18.791 billion for nine months, compared with $5.861 billion and $17.737 billion for the periods last year.