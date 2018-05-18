Deere second quarter net sales up 34%

Deere & Company’s equipment net sales for the second quarter are up 34 percent from the same period a year ago, according to numbers released by Deere Friday morning.

Deere also reports net sales of the worldwide equipment operations increased 31 percent for the first six months compared with the same period a year ago, and this is attributed in part to “positive customer response to innovative product lines.”

The company says its acquisition of the Wirtgen Group in December 2017 added 12 percent to net sales for the second quarter and 9 percent year to date.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 29 percent to $10.720 billion for the second quarter, and rose 27 percent to $17.633 billion for six months, according to Deere’s report.

The company, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, says its equipment sales are projected to increase by about 30 percent for fiscal 2018 and by about 35 percent for the third quarter compared with the same periods of 2017.