Defense bill authorizes billions more than Trump had sought

The Senate has overwhelmingly approved a defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military. That's far more than President Donald Trump requested and greatly exceeds mandatory spending caps.

The legislation has passed by voice vote and now goes to Trump for his signature. The House already approved the measure.

Lawmakers say the billions of extra dollars are needed to restock a military depleted by years of combat and a budgeting process that's left American armed forces unsure of how much money they'll get each year.

The bill allots $634 billion for core Pentagon operations and nearly $66 billion for overseas military operations in the 2018 budget year.

Trump's request sought $603 billion for basic functions and $65 billion for overseas missions.