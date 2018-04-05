Delta: Data of 'several hundred thousand' customers exposed

Delta Air Lines now says that payment-card information about "several hundred thousand" customers may have been exposed by a malware breach last fall.

The airlines says that the malware attack may have exposed customers' names, addresses, credit card numbers, card security codes and expiration dates.

Delta offered the additional details about the attack on Thursday, a day after saying that only a "small subset" of customers was affected.

The airline says it believes that the malware was in software used by (24)7.ai, which provided the airline with online chat services for customers, for about two weeks. The software company says it discovered and fixed the breach in October.