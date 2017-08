According to the city, workers from Kramer Technical Services started preparing the Rhythm City barge porte cochere for demolition today.

Tear down and removal of the structure is expected to start on Tuesday.

The City of Keokuk voted to take the barge back in May. It was hoped at the time that river levels would be low enough to send the barge to Keokuk at the end of May, but so far, that has not happened.