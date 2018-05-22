Democratic candidate Fred Hubbell tops Gov. Reynolds in fundraising, gives $2.1 million to his campaign

A Democratic candidate for governor has topped Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in fundraising by giving $2.1 million to his own campaign.

Fundraising records released Monday show businessman Fred Hubbell, the perceived front-runner among a field of six Democrats, raised about $3 million so far in 2018. Reynolds, the only Republican seeking her party's nomination, raised about $1.2 million.

Reynolds has more than $4.2 million available to spend. Hubbell has about $248,000 available.

Democrat Cathy Glasson, a union organizer, raised nearly $600,000 in large part to a donation by Service Employees International Union. Democrat Sen. Nate Boulton brought in about $500,000.

The other three Democrats raised significantly less. Former party chairwoman Andy McGuire raised about $270,000, while former party chairman John Norris collected about $235,000. Former Iowa City mayor Ross Wilburn raised about $6,400, and his campaign owes $515.