Demolition to begin on riverfront parking lot in Davenport

Beginning the week of June 25, contractors will begin demolition on the existing riverfront parking lot. This will be between Brady and Perry Streets as part of the Main Street Landing Project.

The city of Davenport says this phase of the project will demo the existing lot to make a new flexible event space. This new space will provide parking as well as support for other activities along the riverfront including food trucks and other events where access to electrical is necessary.

The city expects the project phase to be completed in late August pending weather and river levels. It will be followed by a second phase which will add additional amenities such as streetscaping, lighting and concrete paving details.

The full project is expected to be finished in the fall of 2018

